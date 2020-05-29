Cedar Point unveils more safety measures, plans to expand features on mobile app

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point is still waiting for the green light to reopen this summer, but when it does, guests are sure to notice some changes.

In a press release issued Thursday, Cedar Fair, which owns multiple properties including Cedar Point, announced plans to expand its mobile app capabilities.

“Our more robust suite of mobile technologies not only strengthens the safety measures recommended by health officials, but also offers exciting, guest-friendly alternatives that could very well enhance the overall guest experience for the long term,” said CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Guests will be able to make their reservations online or through the mobile app. They can also process their season passes the same way instead of going to the pass processing center.

Before entering, all guests will be required to complete an initial health check.

More cashless payment methods will be introduced along with mobile food ordering options at some of the Cedar Fair properties.

Governor DeWine said last weekend during an interview that he wasn’t sure when theme parks would reopen. However, he is now expected to address the issue next week.

*Read more about the changes planned, here.*

Related Content ‘Not there yet’: Governor DeWine says he doesn’t know when Cedar Point will reopen Video Video

Cedar Point honoring heroes with ‘Ticket of a Lifetime’ Video Video

Cedar Point postpones 150th anniversary celebration until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic Video Video