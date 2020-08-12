Cedar Point unveils family-friendly activities for ‘Tricks and Treats Fall Fest’

**Watch the video above for more information on the safety precautions Cedar Point has taken to protect guests during the coronavirus pandemic.**
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A new fall festival is coming to Cedar Point next month and features plenty of family-friendly activities.
The all-new Tricks and Treats Fall Fest kicks off September 12.
The amusement park is holding this festival instead of its annual HalloWeekends event, which they expect will return in 2021.
Cedar Point describes Tricks And Treats Fall Fest as a “spook-tacular time with amazing food, activities, entertainment, seasonal merchandise, and so much more.”
Children can participate in trick-or-treating, enjoy holiday themed foods, explore corn mazes, play games and make crafts.
Cedar Point says the festival has several coronavirus safety and social distancing measures built in to ensure your family can stay safe while having fun.
The event runs on Saturdays and Sundays from September 12 to November 1.
Learn more about Tricks And Treats Fall Fest on Cedar Point’s website, here.
