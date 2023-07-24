**Related Video Above: FOX 8 News in The Morning road tripped to Cedar Point in May.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — One of the top roller coaster theme parks around is offering a first look at its newest attraction next week.

Cedar Point officials referred to the new ride — which isn’t opening until 2024 — as a “record-breaking attraction” rather than specifically calling it a roller coaster, so it’s not yet clear what to expect.

Reporters are invited to get an up-close-and-personal look at the construction of the new ride on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with manufacturers on hand to offer expertise on how the project is coming along.

Back in May, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark talked with FOX 8 about an upcoming ride coming in 2024, describing it as a reimagined version of the Top Thrill Dragster, which was officially retired after a part of the ride car flew off and hit a woman who was waiting in line.

The part had flown off the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Ohio’s Cedar Point as the ride was ending a run. (Cedar Point)

“That big, tall rollercoaster that we closed a few years ago — we are currently reimagining that ride, turning it into something different that our guests will love and enjoy,” Clark told FOX 8 in May. “We’re already working on the next roller coaster at the roller coaster capital.

More announcements are expected to come as the summer progresses.