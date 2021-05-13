Cedar Point to open for the season on Friday

(Watch a past report on the park, above)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point will open for the season on Friday. But before that, members of the media will get a peek at what’s new at the park.

On Thursday, a FOX 8 News crew will check out the Frontier Festival and talk to Cedar Point staff about what guests can expect.

Last month, the amusement park announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols, which include:

Guests 10 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face masks are NOT required outside unless a person is unable to socially distance.

Reservations are required for season pass holders and single day ticketholders for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

No temperature checks.

A health screen questionnaire will be completed at the entrance gates.

No limitations on ride capacity.