SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The much-needed rain kept Cedar Point Shores Waterpark closed Monday.

Cedar Point announced the closure on social media.

While it’s getting close to the official start of summer, temperatures were nowhere near close to swimming weather either.

Highs Monday are expected in the 60s, according to FOX 8 Weather.

According to Cedar Point, tickets for Cedar Point Shores dated for 6/12/23 will be valid through 9/4.

