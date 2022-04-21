SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point is less than two months away from the opening of its newly-remodeled golf resort.

Sawmill Creek By Cedar Point Resorts will open its doors on June 13, but reservations are already available. It’s located about 10 minutes from the amusement park.

The resort features three restaurants, including a farm-to-table eatery, a convention center for corporate events, and more than 200 renovated rooms and suites. There’s also a marina and the 18-hole golf course with lakeside marshes.

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Sawmill Creek rendering (Image courtesy: Cedar Point)

Opening day for the amusement park is May 7, followed by the Frontier Festival on May 26 and CoasterMania! on June 3.