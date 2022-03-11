Cedar Point sells pieces of legendary rollercoaster

Editor’s Note: Previous coverage in the video above.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Wicked Twister may be gone from Cedar Point, but the park is giving people a chance to have a piece of it to keep.

“Collectible slices of Wicked Twister’s track” are for sale in the Cedar Point online shop.

The park is selling 1,000 pieces of the track. They’re limiting 1 per transaction.

The track pieces are individually numbered. The 1.5” piece of Wicked Twister comes with a stand, commemorative photos and a certificate of authenticity.

The pieces price at $215.

The Wicked Twister was completely removed from the park on Feb. 9.

Thrill-seekers took their final ride on the 215-foot-tall coaster in September of 2021.

The Wicked Twister opened in 2002.

Cedar Point has not announced what will be taking the coaster’s place.