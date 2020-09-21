Cedar Point requiring reservations for its ‘Tricks and Treats Fall Fest’ starting next month

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Starting next month, Cedar Point will require reservations for anyone looking to enjoy its thrill rides and amusements.

The new requirements run every Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 3 through Nov. 1 during Cedar Point’s ‘Tricks and Treats Fall Fest,’ which kicked off earlier this month.

As with the summer, all guests are required to wear masks and submit to having their temperature checked in order to enter the park. At least one person in a group is also required to have the Cedar Point app on their phone for communication purposes.

The Fall Fest event stands in place of HalloWeekends from year’s past, but park officials say that should return next year.

“Halloween is a special time at Cedar Point, and our guests really look forward to it,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a press release. “While we all have to do things a little differently this year, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is filled with fun activities for everyone, spectacular food, a variety of outdoor entertainment and a few tricks and treats. Our mission to make people happy continues into the fall season, and we’re committed to entertaining our fans, friends and families safely.”

Find out more about Cedar Point’s rules and how to get tickets at Cedarpoint.com.

