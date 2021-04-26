Cedar Point reopening: Changes for face masks, health checks, reservations

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Cedar Point hiring plans.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is reopening May 14. The park announced safety changes Monday morning.

Here are some of the big ones:

Guests 10 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face masks are NOT required outside unless a person is unable to socially distance

Reservations are required for season pass holders and single day ticketholders for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

No temperature checks

A health screen questionnaire will be completed at the entrance gates

There will be no limitations on ride capacity

Cedar Point is also hiring for thousands of positions.

See more from Cedar Point about their safety plan here.