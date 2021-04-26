Cedar Point reopening: Changes for face masks, health checks, reservations

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Cedar Point hiring plans.
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is reopening May 14. The park announced safety changes Monday morning.
Here are some of the big ones:
- Guests 10 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face masks are NOT required outside unless a person is unable to socially distance
- Reservations are required for season pass holders and single day ticketholders for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark
- No temperature checks
- A health screen questionnaire will be completed at the entrance gates
- There will be no limitations on ride capacity
Cedar Point is also hiring for thousands of positions.
See more from Cedar Point about their safety plan here.