(WJW) – A new study shows something most people in Ohio already agree to be true.

Cedar Point is ranked #4 in a list of top 10 best-rated amusement parks in America.

The survey was conducted by Westgate Palace Hotel at Universal.

The parks were ranked by three major factors: Monthly Google search volume, percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews on TripAdvisor, and Instagram hashtags, which they believe is a good measure of customer satisfaction.

Here are the top 5:

Universal Islands of Adventure (Orlando) Magic Kingdom (Orlando) Disney California Adventure (Anaheim) Cedar Point (Sandusky) Silver Dollar City (Stone County, Missouri)

And things are just getting bigger and better at Cedar Point.

Cedar Point officials announced earlier this month that the park’s famous skyline had “changed forever.”

That’s because of the addition of Cedar Point’s newest, tallest roller coaster, the Top Thrill 2.

The new roller coaster has a 420-foot tower, matching another of the park’s existing towers.