Cedar Point gearing up for 2021 season, plans to reopen in May

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — It may be still be snowing outside, but Cedar Point is already making plans for the summer.

A spokesperson for the amusement park tells FOX 8 opening day is scheduled for May 14.

More details are expected to be released at a later date. In the meantime, single-day tickets and season passes are available for sale online. They’re also hiring for the 2021 season.

Cedar Point made a number of safety changes last year in response to the pandemic. It’s unclear if those same policies will remain in effect moving forward.

