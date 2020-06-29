Breaking News
Cedar Point opens online reservations for season passholders

by: Talia Naquin

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point opens to season passholders July 9.

Everyone has to register for a spot for safety reasons, and season passholders can get their day scheduled starting now.

Cedar Point made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday morning.

Along with reservations, the park is requiring masks and temperature checks.

The masks will be required on rides as well.

There is no smoking at the park anymore.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open this year, along with some other attractions.

Cedar Point says also 2020 season passes are good for 2021.

