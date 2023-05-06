SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point has opened for the 2023 season! Here’s everything you need to know before you and your family head to the park:

This year, guests will be able to get into the park for a little bit cheaper.

Cedar Point has dropped its gate admission price to $80, down $5 from last year, a spokesperson confirmed.

The best way to get into “America’s Roller Coast” is to buy a ticket online, where a daily admission ticket is currently $49.99.

What’s new this year at Cedar Point?

The park’s newest themed area opens this season: The Boardwalk, “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear,” according to a news release.

It comes with new attractions and entertainment and places to eat, as well as a new roller coaster, The Wild Mouse, and a new two-floor complex, the Grand Pavilion. Classic rides Matterhorn and Scrambler have also been moved to The Boardwalk.

This year, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island, an interactive attraction launched in 2019, was shuttered. The park’s regular night beach parties, Cedar Point Nights, have also ended.

Spokesperson Tony Clark teased a few new details on FOX 8 News in the Morning when anchors tripped to the northern Ohio amusement park and resort. For more on what he said about the Top Thrill Dragster, click here.

Free admission for military on Memorial Day

Cedar Point amusement park is offering free admission to all active and retired U.S. military members, including National Guard, reserves, and Veterans Memorial Day weekend.

The offer is valid for a single day from May 26 to May 29, 2023.

Military members can also save up to $40 when purchasing tickets for up to six friends or family members online.

To claim this offer, military members must present a valid U.S. Military ID at the front gate turnstiles.

Click here for more information.

The Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open on Friday, May 26.

Click here to buy your tickets to Cedar Point today.