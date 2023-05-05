Editor’s Note: The video above is about what’s new at Cedar Point for 2023.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point amusement park is offering free admission to all active and retired U.S. military members, including National Guard, reserves, and Veterans Memorial Day weekend.

The offer is valid for a single day from May 26 to May 29, 2023.

Military members can also save up to $40 when purchasing tickets for up to six friends or family members online.

To claim this offer, military members must present a valid U.S. Military ID at the front gate turnstiles.

