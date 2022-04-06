SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s almost time for the summer season at Cedar Point.

The lowest-priced summer pass is $99.

That gets you unlimited admission and free parking at Cedar Point from opening day through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

It is valid for kids 3 and older.

Ages 2 and under are free

The pass is not valid for admission into Cedar Point Shores waterpark.

Cedar Point also offers the cost in payments.

The Gold Season Pass is $135.

It is valid for unlimited visits and parking at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores for 2022.

