SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s almost time for the summer season at Cedar Point.
The lowest-priced summer pass is $99.
That gets you unlimited admission and free parking at Cedar Point from opening day through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.
It is valid for kids 3 and older.
Ages 2 and under are free
The pass is not valid for admission into Cedar Point Shores waterpark.
Cedar Point also offers the cost in payments.
The Gold Season Pass is $135.
It is valid for unlimited visits and parking at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores for 2022.
