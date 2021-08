SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is offering its 2022 Gold Season Pass for $99, the lowest price of the season, through Sept. 6.

With the Gold Pass, guests get unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores for the rest of this year and the regular 2022 season.

The pass includes parking and unlimited trips to 2022 HalloWeekends.

It’s valid for anyone age 3 and older.

To purchase a Gold Pass or learn more information, visit Cedar Point’s website.