Cedar Point looking to hire 6,500 people this season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point is looking to fill thousands of jobs this season.

In a press release, the amusement park said it is hosting a virtual National Hiring Day on Saturday, March 13 as it hopes to hire about 6,500 associates.

Those who are interested can register online at this link.

Cedar Point said it will also host in-person open interviews on the same day — March 13. Those interested in jobs will meet directly with the recruiting team, with health and safety protocols in place. Those open interviews will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2220 First Street (corner of First Street and Cedar Point Drive) in Sandusky.

Jobs being offered include the following: rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, guest services, hospitality and more.

“This summer, Cedar Point will celebrate its postponed 150th anniversary, and our associates will play a crucial role in delivering this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Cedar Point is a great place to work. Gaining experience and forming friendships that will last a lifetime are huge benefits, all while making people happy by creating new memories, connections and experiences for our guests.”

The park said it offers flexible schedules and perks such as discounts.