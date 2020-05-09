Cedar Point issues special message to guests on would-be opening day of 2020 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point was supposed to open for its 150th Anniversary season on Saturday, May 9. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the park had to postpone its opening.

Cedar Point Vice President and General Manager Jason McClure issued a special message Saturday morning telling roller coaster lovers that the park will open again soon.

The amusement park decided to delay anniversary festivities, including the Snake River Expedition ride, Town Hall Museum and Celebration 150 Spectacular parade to next year. Events like Performances in the Park, Spring Youth and Education Programs, CoasterMania!, Frontier Festival, Coaster Campout, Run and Rise, and Season Passholder Appreciation Weekend are also postponed to 2021.

McClure says the park’s staff are just as disappointed as the rest of Northeast Ohio but are working hard to prepare the 150th-anniversary celebration at the scale that it was initially intended.

“Cedar Point remains committed to its purpose — to make people happy,” McClure said. “And, we all need happy a little more than ever now, and we’re making plans to do so later this year. We will welcome our guests as soon as its safe for them and our associates. Safety will always be Cedar Point’s priority.”

McClure says while they don’t know how or when yet, guests will return to Cedar Point with additional safety measures in place.

Until then, the park encourages fans to follow their social media channels and post their own Cedar Point memories on social media.

Roller coaster lovers can also take virtual rides on all of Cedar Point’s roller coasters on the park’s YouTube channel.

Cedar Point previously announced it will extend the validity of all 2020 season passes and season pass add-on products through the 2021 season. It also paused Easy Pay billing while the park is closed.

According to the amusement park, it is working with guests who prepaid single-day tickets during the temporary park closure.

