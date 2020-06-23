Cedar Point brings back its ‘Light Up The Point’ fireworks for July 4

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point, which starts a phased reopening on July 9, has announced plans to once again deploy fireworks over Lake Erie in celebration of Independence Day.

Yes, Cedar Point’s “Light Up The Point” fireworks display is back July 4 in Sandusky.

People interested in getting up close and personal with the display can pay $20 to park in Cedar Point’s main parking lot. That money goes directly to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, OH Go and the Sandusky State Theatre.

Sandusky’s 102.7 FM (WCPZ) plans to play patriotic music to go along with the fireworks show, easily accessed from a car radio.

The parking lot opens at 8 p.m. and the fireworks are set to go off at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the event can only be purchased in advance.

Cedar Point, and other amusement parks across Ohio, which all shut down in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns, were recently given the go-ahead to reopen from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Around Ohio, many Fourth of July fireworks displays have either been canceled or postponed.

