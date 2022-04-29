SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point will be reserving a few nights in June just for the grownups.

“Wild Frontier Nights” runs June 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Advanced tickets are required and start at $99.99.

The amusement park’s Frontier Town will be home to food tastings, hand-craft cocktails and live music.

“Be our ‘V.I.O.’ (Very Important Outlaw) and own the summer night with private rides on some of Cedar Point’s baddest attractions like Steel Vengeance, Maverick, Skyhawk and more,” Cedar Point said.