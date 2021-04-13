Cedar Point hosts in-person hiring event Saturday in Sandusky

**Related video: Cedar Point held another job fair earlier this year.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point continues with its plan to fill 6,500 open positions this coming park season with an in-person job fair in Sandusky on Saturday.

Attendees can arrive at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, at 2220 First Street, anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those interested in jobs should be prepared for in-person interviews that day.

Available positions — for rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, guest services, hospitality and more — have flexible scheduling and many pay between $12 and $16 per hour.

“The park is essentially its own city with jobs to satisfy a wide range of interests. The experience you gain here will help forge your future, no matter what path you choose,” Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a statement.

Employee perks include free park passes and also a potential $500 sign-on bonus.

Find applications for Cedar Point jobs right here.