Cedar Point holding ‘Ticket of a Lifetime’ sweepstakes to celebrate 150th anniversary

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a very special contest.

The park is awarding 25 people — one person a week for 25 weeks — the “Ticket of a Lifetime” which gives guests free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, plus free parking for the rest of their lives.

“The Ticket of a Lifetime is an idea as big as Cedar Point – to celebrate our biggest year in the biggest way for our biggest fans to enjoy for the rest of their lives,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a press release. “The park has always been a place where people create lasting memories together. While this year will surely be incredible for the Ticket of a Lifetime winners, it will be truly special for all guests with so many new things to experience, along with new ways for friends and families to reconnect.”

The Ticket of a Lifetime Sweepstakes begins Monday, February 24 and runs until Sunday, August 16.

To enter, visit TicketofaLifetime.com and register to create a profile. Once registration is complete, you need to log in weekly and vote in special Cedar Point polls to receive an entry for that week’s Ticket of a Lifetime drawing.

Participants will also have a chance to instantly win additional prizes like single-day admission tickets and other discount admission offers.

The park has also announced some new additions ahead of the 2020 season including an all-new vehicle toll plaza on the Cedar Point Causeway, new marquee signage outside the main gate, new restaurants throughout the park and upgrades to several Cedar Point hotels.

