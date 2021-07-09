Cedar Point hiring ‘Screamsters:’ Here’s how to apply for the 2021 HalloWeekends Season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Video has information about Cedar Point’s parade celebrating 150 years

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Do you have what it takes to be a “Screamster” at Cedar Point’s 2021 HalloWeekends?

The amusement park is looking for this year’s talent who can entertain and scare guests as a costumed character in one of the haunted attractions.

See the “Screamster” job posting from Cedar Point’s website here.

As in years past, the park’s Halloween festivities traditionally start about mid-September but there is no word yet on this year’s events. Last year’s toned-down Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, had special guidelines in place with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral