Cedar Point hiring ‘Screamsters:’ Here’s how to apply for the 2021 HalloWeekends Season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Do you have what it takes to be a “Screamster” at Cedar Point’s 2021 HalloWeekends?

The amusement park is looking for this year’s talent who can entertain and scare guests as a costumed character in one of the haunted attractions.

See the “Screamster” job posting from Cedar Point’s website here.

As in years past, the park’s Halloween festivities traditionally start about mid-September but there is no word yet on this year’s events. Last year’s toned-down Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, had special guidelines in place with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.