*Above video is a recent story about Cedar Point’s new rollercoaster for next year*

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — One of Cedar Point’s older commercials said “Summer is going fast at Cedar Point,” to remind people there’s still time to enjoy summer days there.

But now it’s Cedar Point’s fall season that’s busier than ever thanks to its super popular HalloWeekends which means the sprawling amusement park needs more workers for autumn.

Park officials said the jobs pay up to $20 per hour for non-tipped, non-union affiliated positions.

An in-person hiring event will take place at Cedar Point’s Recruiting Center Wednesday, August 23.

Cedar Point says positions are available in food and beverage, hotel accommodations and ride operations.

Jobs are also available for HalloWeekends for daytime family-friendly activity hosts.

Cedar Point also said that for HalloWeekends they’re hiring “Screamsters-actors who provide a high level of fright inside the park’s haunted houses and outdoor fright zones.”

The hiring event takes place on August 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center located at 2210 1st Street in Sandusky.

“Interviews and offers will happen right on the spot with park managers,” Cedar Point said in a press release Thursday. “From high school students to career professionals and retirees, there are a wide variety of opportunities available,”

Cedar Point says it offers a number of job perks including flexible scheduling benefits, free tickets for family and friends, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.