SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Most of the 7,000 seasonal jobs opening up at “America’s Roller Coast” are expected to be filled in a weeklong hiring blitz happening later this month.

Cedar Point opens in May for its 2023 season. Operator Cedar Fair is now looking for ride operators, food and beverage workers, lifeguards and aquatics workers, security officers and more. Its largest-ever recruitment campaign will run from Saturday, Feb. 18, to Friday, Feb. 24, according to a news release.

Find the full list of open positions on the Cedar Point website.

In-person job fairs are planned for Sawmill Creek Resort, 400 Sawmill Creek Drive W., Huron; the EHOVE Career Center, 316 W. Mason Road, Milan; and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2210 1st St., Sandusky, throughout the weeklong event.

The hourly pay ranges from $14 to $17 for workers ages 16 and older, based on their experience, prior service and the job. The company also offers benefits and perks including discounts, reward programs, access to employee-only events and on-site housing for qualifying workers.

“There’s no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point, and our associates play the most important role in creating that experience for our guests,” Carrie Boldman, the park’s vice president and general manager, is quoted in the release. “From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories and friends are immeasurable.”