SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A Cedar Point guest was injured after being hit by a cell phone while riding a roller coaster Saturday.

According to a statement from Cedar Point, the guest was riding the Maverick when he was hit by a phone that fell out of another guest’s pocket.

According to the statement, the injured guest was treated by the Cedar Point first aid team and released.

“In general, loose articles must be secured while riding, or left with a non-rider,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Valravn, GateKeeper, Rougarou, Magnum XL-200, Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force rides do not allow any loose articles while riding.

Many of the other rides at the park provide storage bins for loose items. Click here for more information and for the Cedar Point Loose Articles policy.