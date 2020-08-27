Cedar Point fall weekend jobs available for Tricks and Treats fest

*Watch a past report on Cedar Point in the video, above*

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point on Thursday announced it’s hiring people for the park’s Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

The fest will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 12 through Nov. 1.

Cedar Point said the fest is a new, fun-filled event with activities, entertainment, games and rides.

Jobs available, according to the amusement park, include food and average; ride operations; event attractions; hotel operations; merchandise; games; park services; security; and safety.

According to a release from Cedar Point, associate benefits include free housing — for ages 18 and older living more than 30 miles from the park — free meals on Saturdays, gas cards up to $50 for associate carpool drivers, a free sweatshirt, free access to the park during time off, free tickets for family and friends, and more. Fall positions start at $9 an hour with a $2 per hour premium pay incentive. Cedar Point said a $1 an hour bonus will be applied at the end of the employment — bringing the total added wage increase to $3 per hour during the fall fest.

If you’re interested in applying, you can do so HERE or by texting “FUN” to 97211. Interviews will be done virtually.

