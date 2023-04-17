SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point has dropped its gate admission price to $80, down $5 from last year, a spokesperson confirmed.

But the best way to get into “America’s Roller Coast” is to buy a ticket online, where a daily admission ticket is currently $49.99.

Spokesperson Tony Clark said a majority of park guests buy advanced tickets or Season Passes, the latter of which range from $105 to $350, depending on the included perks.

“Pricing can be dynamic, so guests should always purchase online, as this lower pricing is exclusive to the website,” he wrote. “Any additional ticket deals/bundles online are the best value, shared frequently on social and through our e-newsletters.”

The park opens its 2023 season on Saturday, May 6. The Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open on Friday, May 26.

What’s new this year at Cedar Point?

The park’s newest themed area opens this season: The Boardwalk, “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear,” according to a news release.

It comes with new attractions and entertainment and places to eat, as well as a new roller coaster, The Wild Mouse, and a new two-floor complex, the Grand Pavilion. Classic rides Matterhorn and Scrambler have also been moved to The Boardwalk.

This year, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island, an interactive attraction launched in 2019, was shuttered. The park’s regular night beach parties, Cedar Point Nights, have also ended.

Top Thrill Dragster, which was retired last year, is being reimagined for 2024.