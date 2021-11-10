Cedar Point changes: SkyFOX captures something missing from the park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Social media was aflutter Wednesday with reports that the Antique Cars ride in Frontier Town at Cedar Point was permanently being removed and demolition was already underway.

SkyFOX flew over the amusement park Wednesday afternoon and witnessed construction taking place in that area of the park (as seen in the video above).

WJW photo

When reached for comment, director of communications Tony Clark told FOX 8 News that “things are happening at the park,” but would not confirm anything else.

At this time, the family-favorite Antique Cars ride is still listed on the Cedar point website.

Stay tuned for more updates on FOX 8 News.