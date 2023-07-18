*Attached video: What’s new at Cedar Point in 2023

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point has introduced a new way for visitors to access multiple Cedar Fair parks with the new All Park passport!

The All Park Passport is a premium season pass add-on that guests can purchase along with a 2024 Cedar Point Gold or Prestige pass, according to a press release from Cedar Point.

The All Park Passport grants access to all parks in the Cedar Fair family with either a Gold or Prestige pass. The Gold and Prestige benefits are valid at other parks as well, according to the release.

The All Park Passport is $100 with the purchase of a 2024 Gold Pass and $125 with the purchase of a 2024 Prestige Pass.

To add the All Park Passport to your 2024 season pass, follow these steps:

Go to the Season Pass webpage, and select “Buy Now” under the Gold Pass or Prestige Pass After adding the number of passes you would like, click “Next” Enter guest information for the first pass in your order and click “Continue” You will then be prompted to add the All Park Passport to the selected pass. Click “Continue” when complete. You will then be prompted to add any additional add-ons to your purchase and to complete the previous steps for any additional passes in your order

With the new All Park Passport, the Platinum Pass will no longer be offered in 2024, according to the release.

For more information about the Cedar Point All Park passport and the Gold and Prestige passes, click here.