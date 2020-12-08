Cedar Lee Theatre and Chagrin Cinemas temporarily suspend public showings

(WJW) – Cleveland Cinemas says it has made the difficult decision to temporarily close Chagrin Cinemas and Cedar Lee Theatre for public showings.

Cleveland Cinemas says it hopes to reopen both theaters on December 25 with new films.

They are still offering private screenings Friday through Sunday until that time.

Cleveland Cinemas says you can also book a private showing of new movies that will open Christmas Day.

The Apollo and Capitol Theatres will be closed until 2021. They do not have reopening dates set.

While they’re closed, Cleveland Cinemas says you can support them by purchasing gift cards, which can be used for admission or for concessions, including alcoholic beverages.

