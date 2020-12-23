Cedar Lee Theatre and Chagrin Cinemas reopen for holidays

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cedar Lee Theatre and Chagrin Cinemas will be back open from Christmas Day to Jan. 4.

The theaters will be showing new movies, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “News of the World” and “The Midnight Sky.”

“Yes, it is true that some can be seen on certain streaming platforms. But none will look and sound as good as what you experience when you see movies in a theater. Please support the theaters and staff by purchasing tickets and treating yourself to concessions, including beer, wine and cocktails,” Cleveland Cinemas said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Cedar Lee and Chagrin Cinemas are following the CDC guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, like required masks, reduced capacity, modified concessions and increased cleanings.

Private screenings are available daily for groups up to 20.

