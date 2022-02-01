Cedar Fair to review proposal from SeaWorld

Related video: Cedar Point retires the Wicked Twister rollercoaster in September 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Fair confirmed on Tuesday that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld has offered to buy the publicly-traded partnership company for around $3.4 billion, about $60 per unit in cash, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The parent company to Cedar Point says its board of directors, along with advisors, will carefully consider the proposal and decide what’s in the best interest of the company and its unitholders.

Sister parks SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sea Rescue have 12 destination and regional theme parks including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Sesame Place in Pennsylvania.

Six Flags in 2019 reached out with a proposal for $4 billion but Cedar Fair turned it down.

Cedar Fair, headquartered in Sandusky, is one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world owning and operating 13 properties including Cedar Point here in Ohio and Knott’s Berry Farm in California.