[Watch prior coverage from inside the Cedar Point Sports Center in the player above.]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company on Tuesday announced a new esports venue planned for the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.

The 1,000-square-foot space opening in May is expected to have a “state-of-the-art, full-service” area for competitive video gaming with 32 gaming setups, a backdrop of multimedia displays and the ability to host large events and broadcast and produce live streams and content, according to a news release.

It’s expected to be the go-to spot for gaming leagues, camps and clinics and can also be a practice venue for local high school and collegiate esports teams. There are future plans for a larger competitive space and food and beverage services.

Cedar Point Sports Center (Cedar Fair Entertainment Company)

Cedar Fair’s long-term strategy is focused on delivering immersive entertainment experiences that differentiate our parks and create an environment where guests want to come back again and again. The opening of the Cedar Point Sports Center in 2017 was consistent with this strategy and has proved to be a huge draw for amateur sports teams and other large groups. Given the booming popularity of competitive gaming, we believe there is an opportunity to tap into its rapid worldwide growth, while providing a natural tie-in to all that Cedar Point has to offer. Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and CEO

The facility will be developed and operated by North Coast Entertainment, whose founder, Scott Norcross, is a 15-year veteran of the esports industry. North Coast has developed other online gaming venues and live events throughout the East Coast, according to the release.

“We believe Cedar Point Esports will be the region’s premier destination for daily video game play, highly anticipated competitive gaming events and tournaments, and gaming-related experiences,” Norcross is quoted in the release.

The competitive gaming industry was valued at nearly $1.4 billion in 2022. It’s estimated to have an audience of more than 530 million people across the globe.

The esports venue is the latest expansion of the $50 million Cedar Point Sports Center, which also includes 10 multi-purpose outdoor turf fields and 10 basketball courts.