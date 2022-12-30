CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Department of Public Health confirmed its first pediatric flu-related death of the 2022-2023 season.

According to health officials, the 19-month-old child died while in the hospital.

This was the county’s second pediatric flu-related death this season. Back in November, Cuyahoga County Board of Health confirmed that a 13-year-old boy had died from the flu.

“The news of any death in our community is devastating; however, we recognize the poignancy of the loss of a child, especially from flu,” said Brian Kimball, CDPH Assistant Director. “We urge everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu now, if you have yet to do so this season.”

The CDC says this year’s flu vaccine is “a very good match” against the circulating strains of flu virus.

CDPH is offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the following Cleveland health centers:

– J. Glen Smith Health Center, 11100 St. Clair Ave – ages 12 and up, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 6 months – 11 years old Thursdays only.

– McCafferty Health Center, 4242 Lorain Ave – ages 12 and up, Mondays and Wednesdays – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 6 months – 11 years old Mondays only.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also pre-register for a COVID vaccine at 216-664-2222 or online.

As always, health officials encourage everyone to stay home when sick, avoid close contact with others who are sick, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently and disinfect high-contact surfaces.