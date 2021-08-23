CDC urges travelers to avoid Bahamas, among other places

**For the latest on the Coronavirus threat in Ohio, including the surge in cases watch the video above**

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new locations to the highest level of its COVID-19 travel advisory list, including the Bahamas.

As of Monday, the CDC raised its travel advisory for the Bahamas to its Level 4: Very High category due to COVID-19 spread.

Other added locations include:

Haiti

Kosovo

Lebanon

Morocco

Sint Maarten

Under the Level 4 category, the CDC urges everyone to avoid traveling to these areas. If you have to travel to a Level 4 destination, make sure you are fully vaccinated.

Others on the list also include: Dominica, Aruba and France.

For a full map of COVID-19 travel recommendations by destination, click here.