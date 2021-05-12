CDC panel set to recommend Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet today prior to giving a recommendation that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine be given to children ages 12-15.

The FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine Monday, the CDC is the final step before the vaccine is officially approved.

The committee will meet beginning at 11 a.m. in Atlanta and will look at the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of the vaccine for young adolescents. It will also discuss clinical considerations and guidance for administering the shot.

According to the committee’s agenda it will take a vote sometime between 2:45pm and 3:30pm.

In clinical trials Pfizer said the vaccine was 100% effective in 12-15 year old’s and showed to be safe and give few side effects, similar to those seen for older participants. Kids getting the vaccine will receive the same dosage as adults, which is two shots administered three weeks apart.

Northeast Ohio hospitals are preparing to start giving the vaccine to their younger patients by the end of the week.

Parents can make an appointment online at Akron Children’s Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Children’s will administer the shots to their patients at their regular vaccine clinics. University Hospitals will also have vaccines available for 12-15 year old’s beginning Saturday, May 15th. Those wishing to get vaccinated do not need to be a patient of UH to make an appointment.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said as soon as the CDC gives a final recommendation the state will change eligibility requirements allowing young adolescents to be able to get the shot.