CDC investigating E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads sold in several states, including Ohio.

At least 13 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli in six states, including one person in Ohio. Four people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC urges people not to eat Simple Truth Organic Power Greens or Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021.

The products were sold at grocery stores and supermarkets, including Fred Meyer, QFC and Giant Eagle.

If you have this product in your fridge, throw it away.