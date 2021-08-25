CDC investigates Salmonella outbreaks from Italian-styled meats, including in Ohio

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating two Salmonella outbreaks tied to Italian-styled meats.

According to an investigation notice by the CDC, people have reported eating meats from antipasto or charcuterie assortments, including salami and prosciutto, before getting sick.

There have been 36 reported illnesses and 12 hospitalizations, according to the CDC. People have reported being sick in 17 states, including three people in Ohio.

People have reported being sick between May 9 and July 27, but the CDC says it takes about three to four weeks to determine if someone is part of an outbreak, so there may be more recent cases.

Investigators are trying to identify certain contaminated products, but no recalls have been issued at this time.

According to the CDC, people infected with Salmonella will typically experience diarrhea, stomach cramps and a fever.

You should call your healthcare provider if you suffer from severe Salmonella symptoms, including:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration

For more information, visit the CDC’s website.