CDC expected to recommend even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in surge areas

(AP) — The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci previously said the CDC was weighing revising their COVID-19 guidelines.

Fauci, the nation’s top government infectious disease official, told CNN’s “State of the Union” TV show that he’s taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being “under active consideration.”

He noted that some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status.

Fauci said those local rules are not incompatible with the CDC’s recommendation that the vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in public.