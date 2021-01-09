CDC: Asymptomatic carriers spread more than half of all COVID-19 cases

**Find out more about Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the video above**

(WJW) — A new model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that more than half of all COVID-19 cases are spread by people without symptoms.

An estimated 59% of all coronavirus cases are transmitted by those who are asymptomatic, researchers found. That includes 24% of those who never had symptoms, and 35% of people who didn’t initially have them.

“The findings of this study suggest that the identification and isolation of persons with symptomatic COVID-19 alone will not control the ongoing spread of SARS-CoV-2,” the writers of the investigation made clear.

They suggested in the conclusion of their findings that people continue to wear masks and practice social distancing to “reduce risk to their communities.”

“The bottom line is controlling the COVID-19 pandemic really is going to require controlling the silent pandemic of transmission from persons without symptoms,” the CDC’s Jay C. Butler told the Washington Post.

Find the entire study, which was published in JAMA Network Open Thursday, right here.

