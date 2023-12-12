*The above video recently shows the CAVS alternate jerseys for the 2023-2024 season*

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points each and the Boston Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 120-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Boston held Cleveland scoreless for a stretch of 4 minutes, and 40 seconds in the fourth quarter while finally putting away the Cavaliers, who had played on the road the night before.

Donovan Mitchell had 29 points for the Cavaliers, who couldn’t overcome the cold stretch in the fourth quarter.

The teams play again Thursday in Boston.

Max Strus added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cavs. Cleveland was coming off a 104-94 loss at Orlando on Monday night when the Cavs scored just 15 points in the third quarter. Cleveland started strong Tuesday, opening the game with an 18-4 run, but could not maintain the pace.

Boston was up 64-61 early in the second half then came three straight 3-pointers by Mitchell who put Cleveland right back in front and the Cavs continued to lead through much of the third quarter.

Boston went back up when Tatum hit a 3-pointer for an 86-84 lead and Boston was up 94-92 entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t pull away by much.

Mitchell was called for a technical after complaining about an out-of-bounds call with 2:18 left in the second quarter. Tatum’s free throw tied it at 57-all, then a layup by Brown put Boston up 59-57 for the Celtics’ first lead of the game.