CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Cavaliers and Spanish National Team point guard Ricky Rubio announced Saturday that he was putting his career on hold indefinitely to focus on mental health.

In a statement shared through the Spanish Basketball Federation, Rubio asked for support.

“I decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. Today family makes more sense than ever. I ask to respect my privacy to be able to face these moments and to be able to give more information when the time is right,” Rubio shared.

The 32-year-old player has two seasons and $12.5 million left on a contract signed with the Cavs last summer.

Rubio was set to play for the Spanish National Team in the World Cup. He withdrew from the team Friday.