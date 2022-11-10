(WJW) – It may or may not be what you notice when you see the Cleveland Cavaliers run up and down the court, but one recent study has found the team is among the “hottest” in the league.
The study even ranks Kevin Love as the “most attractive” player in the NBA.
Sorry ladies, Love is a married man!
The study was conducted by BonusFinder, a company that specializes in online gambling, and gathered more than 15,000 votes to determine their findings.
According to the findings, Love shares the top spot with Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr.
In third place stands Cavaliers’ Brazilian point guard, Raul Neto.
Rounding off the top five: San Antonio Spurs’ Doug McDermott and Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.
As a team, the Cavs took third place in the league.
Let’s go, Cavs!