CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to move their practices to the heart of downtown.

The FOX 8 I-Team was the first to break the news.

The I-Team reported the news ahead of a joint announcement from the Cavs, Cleveland Clinic, and Bedrock, a real estate firm, of plans to build “one of the world’s largest and most cutting-edge interdisciplinary training centers” in downtown Cleveland.

For years, the team has practiced at a facility in Independence.

According to a press release unveiling the proposed plans, the Global Peak Performance Center, as it would be called, would be located on the Cuyahoga Riverfront in downtown Cleveland and would be open to the public.

Courtesy of Populous

Courtesy of Populous

“This past December, Bedrock unveiled its visionary and ambitious Cuyahoga Riverfront Master Plan that will transform Cleveland’s riverfront into one of the world’s premier waterfronts,” said Dan Gilbert, Cleveland Cavaliers Governor and Bedrock Chairman. “With today’s announcement, we are taking the first step in realizing that vision by joining forces with Cleveland Clinic to design an innovative Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center right in Downtown Cleveland. This center will not only serve our team on and off the court, but it will create an opportunity for the everyday athlete to receive state-of-the-art care in Northeast Ohio.”

According to the release, the center would be a “top-notch landing place” for athletes from a variety of sports offering personalized expert guidance in training, treatment, nutrition, and recovery from Cleveland Clinic professionals.

“Our vision for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center is to serve as more than just a practice or training facility. By creating a sustainable hub of resources to serve our players, we have an opportunity to retain and attract the league’s top talent, strengthen the life-span of their careers, and help them reach their highest potential. These plans represent a substantial investment in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Championship Culture.” said Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can read more about the long-term plan and vision for downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga Riverfront, here.