CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers said Thursday they chose to pick up another year of Evan Mobley’s contract.

That means the Cavs’ star center and power forward will also play for the Cavs in the 2024-2025 season.

Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced from Cleveland Clinic Courts that the team exercised the fourth year of the contract option on Mobley.

The 22-year-old was drafted by the Cavs in 2021.

Mobley, who is 7’0″ and 215 lbs, played in a team-best 79 games (all starts) last season and averaged career highs in points (16.2), and rebounds (9.0).

The Cavs’ first regular season game is on the road against the Nets on October 25.