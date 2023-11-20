[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations cited in September with operating a vehicle while under the influence, pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of reckless operation.

Koby Altman, 41, of Bratenahl, must now pay a $150 fine and $141 in court costs. His license, suspended following his arrest by state troopers the night of Sept. 15 on the Shoreway in Cleveland, was also reinstated on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of driving outside marked lanes, which was ultimately dismissed.

Reckless operation is a minor misdemeanor. If found guilty of his initial OVI charge, a first-degree misdemeanor, he would have faced at least three days in jail, an up to three-year license suspension and a fine of up to $1,075, according to a penalty chart found on the Ohio Supreme Court website.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Altman refused a breathalyzer test during the traffic stop. He appeared to try to talk his way out of a citation, the FOX 8 I-Team reported that month.

“I just got back from overseas. I promise you I’m the president of the Cavaliers,” Altman is heard saying on body camera video.

“Just had a long dinner. I mean, I’m trying to, I understand the testing. I’m just trying to work with you on trying to get home.”

Altman appeared unsteady on his feet during a field sobriety test, the video shows.

The Cleveland Cavaliers in a statement following the incident said the organization was awaiting “the resolution of the legal process”:

“We hold our team members to a high standard of conduct and expect leaders at every level of our organization to represent the Cavaliers with integrity, professionalism, and accountability,” it reads.

Altman, speaking to reporters in early October, said, “I feel awful about the distraction that this incident has caused our organization and team.”