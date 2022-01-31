Cavs’ Kevin Love credited with helping save man’s emotional support dog

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are a surprise story in the NBA this year thanks in part to one of their veterans, Kevin Love, who has been a big help in getting the team near the top of the Eastern Conference Standings.

Last week, Love notched his biggest assist of the year, but it won’t be recorded in any stat book.

“I saw a car turn around and make a U-turn and started coming up real slow. I said, ‘oh no, something happened,’ so I opened up the door wider and looked out and… I saw her on the floor by the edge of the driveway, about a foot away from the driveway. She was lying flat down and I thought she was dead,” said Bob Flor Jr.

Flor is referring to his emotional service animal, Harley, a miniature pinscher who he has had for the last eight years.

“I don’t know what I would do without her. I mean, she keeps me company, cries when I’m not around, that’s it. The love of my life,” said Flor.

She had been hit by a car and left for dead. Harley lost two teeth, scraped her nose, suffered an eye injury and fractured four ribs.

It was Cavs forward Kevin Love who saw Harley on the side of the road as he was leaving practice at the team facility in Independence. He made a U-turn to check on Harley and to stop traffic.

“Because of him, really saved my dog,” Flor said.

Harley has a long road to recovery. It will be about six to eight weeks before she is back on her feet and healed up.

“Thank you, thank you very much for helping me with my dog and really saving my dog,” said Flor.

Proving once again that not all heroes wear capes, some happen to wear the number 0.