(WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back to the NBA playoffs.

The last time the Cavs were in the playoffs was 2018 with LeBron James. The team hasn’t advanced this far without LeBron since 1998.

Other happenings that year included: Google being founded, the movie Titanic winning all the awards at the Oscars, the federal minimum wage was $5.15, the TV show Sex and the City premiered, and a gallon of gas cost $1.12. That’s how long it has been since the Cavs were in the playoffs without Lebron.

The Cavs beat the Houston Rockets 108-91 Sunday night to clinch their place in the playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro, center, shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) and center Alperen Sengun during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) and center Alperen Sengun, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) rebounds against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert dunks against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, dunks against Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba, left, and forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and center Jarrett Allen, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The “Wine and Gold” have now won four straight games. They have six games left in the season and they have to win four of those to get home-court advantage for the first round in the Eastern Conference.

After LeBron left five years ago, the Cavs went through a massive rebuild. Including coaching changes, and just missing the postseason last year.

The team says it feels good to see years of hard work finally pay off.

The NBA playoffs begin Saturday, April 15. The team will release playoff ticket sale dates soon.

We have more information on how to get early access to tickets, here.