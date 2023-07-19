(Above video from April shows blockbuster celebs enjoying CAVS game)

PARIS (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be heading overseas to ‘The City of Light’ for a game next season.

The NBA says the Cavs will play the Brooklyn Nets in Paris January 2024.

The league announced Wednesday that the NBA Paris game will feature Brooklyn and Cleveland playing the league’s third regular season game in Paris at the Accor Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

It will be the Cavaliers first game in Europe.

Tickets for the NBA Paris game will go on sale at a later date.

Fans can gain access to pre-sale information by visiting NBAEvents.com/ParisGame

There have been more NBA players from France than from any other country outside North America.

Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said, “We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris. This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime.”

Altman added “We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game. As proud representatives of the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio, we look forward to establishing a personal level of engagement with our fans overseas, as well as partnering with the NBA in our collective effort to elevate basketball on the international stage.”